Jim Shiels Memorial 10k Road Race launched in St Johnston

Details of the inaugural Jim Shiels Memorial 10k Road Race, which will take place on Friday, September 7th, were announced at the St Johnston Resource Centre on Monday night.

Friends, former running mates and members from athletic clubs from Donegal and Derry were in attendance as the hugely popular Finn Valley AC runner, who passed away last November, was remembered fondly.

Speaking at the launch, race director, Dara McNulty, said he was delighted with the support from the athletic clubs and the local community.

“Jim Shiels was a man who was respected by everyone in athletics and he was so helpful to so many runners down the years. A number of us came together earlier in the summer with a view to organising something in Jim’s memory, and after a bit of deliberating, we decided on a 10k. There will also be a 3k walk for the non-runners keen to support the event,” Dara said.

“There aren’t too many 10ks on the local circuit and we were mindful not to be clashing with other races. The amount of goodwill towards the race has been really heartening. Our aim is to put on a good quality race and all proceeds raised will go the Letterkenny University Hospital’s Oncology Ward and the Donegal Hospice.

“We are including a team section in the 10k, with teams of four – three men and one woman. The winners will be the quartet with the fastest combined time,” Dara added.

Also speaking at the launch, Kieran Carlin from Finn Valley AC, described Jim as “an athlete’s man”.

“Jim was a great character who always had a smile on his face. Regardless of what club you ran for, Jim always had a genuine interest in all runners he knew. He loved the sport and had great time for those he competed with. He was a big personality and he is sorely missed,” Kieran added.

Next month’s race will have a 7pm start. Entry fee is 10 euro, with donations being taken for the 3k walk. Registrations will be taken at the St Johnston Resource Centre from 5.30 pm.