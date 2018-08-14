Harps travel to Dundalk in FAI Senior Cup Round 2

Finn Harps will take on last year’s beaten finalists Dundalk in the Second Round of the FAI Senior Cup following last night’s draw.

Harps were hoping for a cup run after last Friday night’s impressive 3-1 win away to Premier Division side Bray Wanderers, but are now faced with another away game to the Lilywhites.

Derry City did get a home draw – but it’s a difficult test as well as they’ve been paired with St. Patrick’s Athletic in the only all-Premier Division tie of the round.

The other games in the draw are as follows:

Cork City v Maynooth University Town

CIE Ranch v UCD

Galway United v Bohemians

Drogheda United v Waterford FC

Limerick v Cabinteely

Longford Town v Shelbourne

Those games all take place on the week ending Sunday, August 26, with dates and kick-off times to be confirmed.