Finn Harps F.C. confirmed today that their Irish Daily Mail FAI Senior Cup second round match against Dundalk will take place at Oriel Park on Friday week the 24th of August with a 7.45p.m. kick-off at the Co. Louth venue.

Harps booked their place in the Second Round with a 3-1 win over Bray Wanderers while Dundalk overcame Cobh Ramblers.

First up for Harps before the Cup tie is Athlone Town away in the League this Friday.