The Donegal GAA County Board will have to seek clarification from Croke Park on the correct procedure after last night’s vote for a new Treasurer ended in a tie.

The Donegal Democrat reports that two people were vying for the position – St. Mary’s Convoy clubman Brendan Kelly and Alan Boyd of Gaoth Dobhair.

Both candidates finished with 33 votes apiece and now officials from Donegal GAA will receive guidance from Croke Park on the correct procedure, with a decision expected later today.