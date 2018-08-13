Yvonne Bonner named The Croke Park/ LGFA Player of the Month for June

Donegal Ladies player Yvonne Bonner has been named The Croke Park/ LGFA Player of the Month for June.

Bonner displayed some excellent form as Donegal retained the TG4 Ulster Ladies Senior title, before embarking on a successful run in the All-Ireland series to date.

Bonner scored four goals across the course of two matches in the Ulster championship and In her most recent outing, the TG4 All-Ireland quarter-final clash, Glenfin clubwoman Bonner scored five points as Donegal advanced to a very first semi-final appearance.

Bonner will hope that there’s more silverware to come as Donegal prepare to lock horns with Cork in the first of the TG4 All-Ireland semi-finals on August 25.