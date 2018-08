Tyrone have joined Dublin in this year’s All Ireland Football final.

A late Niall Sludden goal handed Tyrone a slender 1-13 to 15 points victory in yesterday’s semi final against Monaghan at Croke Park.

It will be Tyrone’s first All Ireland final appearance in 10 years and it will be a repeat of the 1995 decider which the Dubs won by a point.

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte spoke after the win and spoke about the pressure on his team to perform…