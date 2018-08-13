Rural Ireland increasingly relying on hospitality sector jobs – DIGI

New stats show that more and more people in rural Ireland are relying on the drinks and hospitality sector for employment.

A new Drinks Industry Group of Ireland report shows hospitality work, which includes pubs, hotels, B&Bs and restaurants – accounts for 9.5% of all employment in the West of Ireland.

This compares to 8% in Dublin – both are above the national average of 7.6%.

DCU Associate Professor of Economics Anthony Foley says the tourism and hospitality sector is an employment powerhouse in recent years: