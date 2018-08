A new Donegal GAA Treasurer will be elected this evening at the August County Committee meeting which takes place in Ballybofey.

Former Treasurer Cieran Kelly stepped down from his role after four years on July 10th, and since then Donegal GAA have been actively seeking nominations.

It is reported in today’s Donegal News that there are three nominees for the role – Gaoth Dobhair’s Alan Boyd, Bundoran Club Treasurer Philip McGlynn and Brendan Kelly of St. Mary’s Convoy.