Large number of metal barriers missing after Mary from Dungloe Festival

An appeal has been launched after a large number of metal barriers went missing from the Mary from Dungloe Festival.

It was initially reported around 60 barriers were missing as the cleanup operation began in the wake of the festival which drew to a close over the weekend.

Since the social media appeal, 40 of those barriers have been accounted for, while around 20 remain at large.

Speaking earlier on the Nine Til Noon Show, Director of the Mary from Dungloe Festival, Joe O Donnell appealed to anyone who may have taken the barriers to bring them back: