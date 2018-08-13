ICMSA welcome extension of fertiliser spreading deadline

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association are among those welcoming the extension of the fertiliser spreading period in an attempt to to maximise fodder growth before winter.

Farmers will now be permitted to spread chemical fertiliser until the end of September, while the deadline for application of organic manure will be extended from the middle until the end of October.

The announcement was made at the opening of the Tullamore show yesterday by Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

President of the ICMSA Pat McCormack has welcomed the announced measures, but says huge challenges remain: