Family of missing Derry man renew appeal to the public

The family of a missing Derry man are renewing their appeal to the public for help in tracing his whereabouts.

26 year old Martin Crumlish hasn’t been in touch with his family since the 4th of this month.

Police are asking all drivers who have a dash cams in their vehicles and were in the area of Foyle Road/Letterkenny Road on Wednesday 8th August between the hours of 11am and 5pm to check their cameras for sightings of him.

Martin’s sister Natalie spoke to Greg on The Nine Til Noon Show this morning: