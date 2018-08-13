Economist says hard or no-deal Brexit would hit Donegal hospitality sector

The Drinks and Hospitality sector in Donegal would be vulnerable to a hard or no-deal Brexit.

A new report, written by DCU economist Tony Foley, shows that just under 8% of all employment in the county is in that sector.

The report was commissioned by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI), and finds an economic shock, such as a hard or ‘no deal’ Brexit, could the regional Ireland vulnerable to job losses and business closures, and is seeking a cut in alcohol excise tax reduction to allow businesses invest and offset worst effects of Brexit.

Tony Foley says the report shows that drinks and hospitality businesses account for a significant proportion of employment in Donegal…………….