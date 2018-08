Residents in a Carndonagh are calling on work to be urgently carried out on a footbridge bridge in the area of Donagh Park.

The bridge was extensively damaged during devastating floods last August.

Residents in the area have started a petition to secure necessary repair works to the bridge, which allows access for residents to school and hospital facilities.

Speaking earlier with Greg Hughes on the Nine Til Noon Show, local Councillor Albert Doherty said the bridge is a vital link for residents: