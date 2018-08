There were 2 people waiting on trolleys this morning at Letterkenny University Hospital with a further 7 waiting on the ward, according to latest figures released this morning.

University Hospital Limerick topped the table, with 46 patients in total awaiting admission, followed by University Hospital Waterford and Cork University Hospital with 31 and 30 respectively.

The nationwide figure is 372, an increase of 26% on the same day last year when there were 295 patients on trolleys nationally.