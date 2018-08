Cockhill Celtic will play no further part in this year’s FAI Senior Cup following their 2-0 loss to Limerick FC at the Charlie O’Donnell Grounds on Sunday.

Killian Brouder and Barry Maguire scored the goals for Limerick in the second-half but Cockhill should’ve been ahead in the opening 5 minutes.

Player/ Manager Gavin Cullen spoke with Martin Holmes after the match…