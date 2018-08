Monaghan’s Josh Moffett in a Fiesta WRC has won the Tipperary Stonethrowers Rally, round four of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship.

He finished 7.8 seconds in front of the similar car of Donegal’s Declan Boyle. Donegal’s Joe McGonigle in a Mini WRC was over a minute and a half further behind in third.

After the race, Martin Walsh spoke with Declan Boyle, and the Donegalman knows he has work to do to win the Championship…