Jordan McEneff signs first professional contract with Arsenal

Derry youngster Jordan McEneff has signed his first professional soccer contract with Arsenal FC.
The younger brother of Derry City player Aaron McEneff, Jordan is an Arsenal Academy graduate who put pen to paper yesterday along with two other players.
He joined Arsenal at the age of 17, and previously represented Northern Ireland before choosing to play for the Republic of Ireland as his father is from Dublin.
Happy to have signed my first Professional contract @Arsenal 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/s0Ku7qt2KK
— Jordan Mceneff (@jordanmceneff01) August 11, 2018