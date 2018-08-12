Ireland will be very happy with European Championships – Teresa McDaid

Ireland will be happy with their overall performance at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin, Senior Team Operations Manager with Team Ireland Teresa McDaid told Highland Radio.

Factoring in the improvements shown by athletes, and the performances put in following what could be called disastrous training camps, it was a successful Championships for Ireland, with Thomas Barr claiming a bronze in the 400m Hurdles.

McDaid joined PJ Lynch on Sunday Sport to discuss the European Championships as a whole for the Irish team…