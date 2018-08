Derry City had a record-breaking win over Blarney in their FAI Senior Cup first-round clash on Saturday, beating the Cork side 12-2.

It was the first time a side scored 12 goals in an FAI Cup game, and just the third time that a team has won by 10 goals.

There was also a big personal achievement for Derry’s Ally Roy as he scored his first ever professional hat-trick. Roy spoke with Kevin McLaughlin after the win…