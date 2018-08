Derry City had a huge 12-2 win over Blarney in the FAI Senior Cup First Round on Saturday.

It was the first time ever that 14 goals were scored in an FAI Senior Cup game and just the third to be won by 10 goals. It was also the first time a club scored 12 goals in the competition’s history.

The scorers for Derry were Ally Roy (4), Aaron McEneff (2), Ronan Hale (2), Shane McNamee (2), Cathal Farren and Kevin McHattie.