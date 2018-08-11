Reaction to Finn Harps Cup win over Bray Wanderers

Finn Harps had a 3-1 win over Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds in Bray last night in the FAI Senior Cup.

It took extra-time to separate the sides. Bray had taken the lead on 15 minutes, but a goal from Sam Todd onn 64 minutes sent them game to extra-time.

Mikey Place and new signing Jacob Borg scored for Harps in extra-time to send them through to the next round of the Cup.

After the match, Chris Ashmore spoke with Harps boss Ollie Horgan…

Chris was also joined by Harps ‘keeper Ciaran Gallagher and goalscorer Jacob Borg…