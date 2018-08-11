Entries closing soon for Waterside Half Marathon

Runners considering entering this year’s Waterside Half Marathon are being advised to book now to avoid disappointment.

The 37th edition of the event takes place on Sunday September 2nd and with registrations set to close in just over two week’s time the race is expected to be another sell out.

The Waterside Half Marathon is one of the longest running athletics events in Ireland with a scenic route that takes in both sides of the River Foyle, passing many of the city’s historic landmarks including its famous walls and the Guildhall.

The 13.1 mile course has runner, wheelchair and three person relay categories, the event is open to athletes of all levels and abilities and all entrants to the main race must be aged 17 or over on race day.

Entries to the race close at midnight on Monday 13th August 2018 and you can register online now at http://www.derrystrabane.com/whm.

Race Director Gerry Lynch joined Kenny Harkin on Highland Saturday Sport…