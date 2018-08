Tyrone and Monaghan will face off in tomorrow’s All-Ireland SFC Semi-Final at Croke Park.

Tyrone finished second in Group 2 of the Super 8s behind Dublin, while Monaghan topped Group 1.

Tom Comack looked ahead to the to the all-Ulster clash with former Monaghan All-Star Eugene ‘Nudie’ Hughes…

Tom also spoke with Ulster Herald GAA Correspondent Alan Rogers…