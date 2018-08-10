Sister of Omagh bomb victim says Irish Government has let them down

The sister of one of the Omagh bombing victims says survivors and victims’ families have been let down by the Irish Government.

It comes as they prepare to mark the 20th anniversary of the bomb attack that killed 29 people in the Tyrone town.

However, neither the Taoiseach nor the North’s Secretary of State are to attend, with Business Minister Heather Humphreys representing the Irish Government.

Speaking to Northern Sound News today, Cat Wilkinson – whose brother Aidan died in the bomb – said survivors and families have been let down by politicians both sides of the border in their quest to find answers and those responsible: