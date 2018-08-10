Reputation of former ILEX workers must be restored – NIPSA

The trade union NIPSA says it wants to restore the reputations of nine former ILEX employees who have received “a substantial six figure settlement” after bringing legal action against the Northern Ireland Executive.

They brought the action for unfair dismissal after being made redundant when ILEX was shut down in 2016. The Northern Ireland Executive Office said it had settled the claims “without admission of liability”.

ILEX was estasblished in 2003 to regenerate the former Army bases at Ebrington and Fort George, but was shut down in 2016 amid claims not not enough investment had been delivered.

NIPSA Assistant Secretary Tony Mc Mullen says it’s important that the contribution they made to the city and the region is recognised………….