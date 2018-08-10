NYCI calling for more access to apprenticeships

The National Youth Council of Ireland is calling for more investment in access to apprenticeships to help halve long-term youth unemployment.

According to new figures from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, 555 young people in Donegal under 26 years of age that are in receipt of jobseeker’s allowance, jobseeker’s benefit or signing for credits for 12 months or more.

The organisation has released a pre-budget submission to the Government, calling for measures to be introducedm including improved access to apprenticeships programme, to support young people with fewer opportunities and qualifications.

Daniel Meister is communications manager with the National Youth Council of Ireland: