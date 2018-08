Join us for the Highland Radio September Concert on the 10th September 2018 and stay overnight in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny on a Dinner, Bed & Breakfast basis along with your ticket to the show.

Performing on the night are: Derek Ryan & Band, Patrick Feeney, Cliona Hagan, Brendan Quinn and Keelan Arbuckle!

Click the button below to book your place!