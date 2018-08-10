€1.5 million for mobility and cancer care transport under CLAR programme

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring has announced details of a €1.5 million Mobility and Cancer Care Transport Measure, under the department’s CLAR programme.

CLAR provides funding for small scale capital projects in specified rural areas that have experienced significant levels of depopulation.

The funding aims to support voluntary organisations that provide transport to and from designated cancer treatment facilities under the National Cancer Care Programme, or transport for people with significant mobility issues to day care or other medical, theraputic or respite services including those that require specialised wheelchair accessible vehicles.

The measure is to support applications of up to €50,000 for a wheelchair accessible vehicle and up to €100,000 for a bus.

In announcing the funding Minister ring remarked how a modest investment under the CLAR scheme such as providing a wheelchair accessible vehicle can have a significant impact on individuals and their families in a rural community.