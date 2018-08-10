Donegal leading the way in water conservation

Donegal is leading the way in water conservation.

It’s emerged that metered households in the county had one of the lowest average consumption levels in the country in 2016.

New CSO figures show that in 2016, leaks in water systems across Ireland meant 1% of metered customers used a quarter of the country’s total water supply.

The statistics are being largely blamed on widespread leakes in water systems country-wide.

Households in Dublin 24 were found to use the most water in 2016, using on average 569 litres of water household per day, with Donegal found to be using around 300 litres.

Around 75% of annual total water consumption per metered customers was accounted for by 99.1% of customers, meaning Irish Water customers used a quarter of all water in 2016.