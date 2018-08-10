Concerns over waiting times for cardiac procedures at LUH



Concerns have been raised over waiting times for important cardiac proceedures at LUH.

It’s reported in this morning’s Donegal News, that the wait for an urgent echocardiogram at the hospital can be up to 45 months, while a patient could wait for a routine procedure for just over 4 years.

The waiting times come from the Cardiac Investigations Department at LUH, which an internal department communication warns is “severly understaffed”.

It follows a week where the number of patients on HSE waiting lists nationally are nearing one million.