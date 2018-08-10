Amelia Earhart Lounge at City of Derry Airport officially reopens



The Amelia Earhart Airport Lounge at the City of Derry Airport has officially reopened after being hit by the devastating floods last August.

The lounge has been refurbished and transformed with new seating, tables and artwork as a tribute to Amelia Earhart, the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Councillor, John Boyle has praised the staff at the airport for their work in the immediate aftermath of the flooding and in recent months to get the airport fully operational again.