People encouraged to take part in Cycle to Work Day

The North West Greenway team is encouraging Strabane residents to get on their bikes on Wednesday August 15, to celebrate and promote active travel during Cycle to Work Day.

The Strabane to Lifford section is one of three routes being developed as part of the North West Greenway Network, along with Derry to Buncrana and Derry to Muff.

Ronan Gallagher, Communications Manager with the North West Greenway project says while the routes aren’t fully complete as of yet, this initiative will help encourage people to get pedalling going forward: