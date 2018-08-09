More details emerge over Donegal post office closures

As the campaign to resist post office closures in Donegal intensifies, it’s emerged that Fanad is set to lose two of its three remaining post offices.

The imminent closures combined with previous ones means that Fanad will have lost a total of seven post offices in a single generation.

The issue of post office closures in the county is expected to top the agenda of the next Municipal meeting of Letterkenny.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Municipal District Cllr Ian McGarvey says there’s still time for this decision to be reversed and other options can be explored: