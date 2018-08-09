More clarity sought over how Slaintecare will benefit Donegal

The Government is being urged to provide clarity as to when and if the short stay ward at Letterkenny University Hospital will reopen, as parts of its Sláintecare plan.

The 10-year plan aims to re-shape the HSE to make it more accountable to the public while also aiming to reduce waiting list times, improve bed capacity and reform GP contracts.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says if that’s the case, then more details need to be released on what exactly the plan has in store for improving outstanding issues on a local level: