LUH second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today

Letterkenny University Hospital has been ranked as the second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today with 35 people waiting for a bed there this morning.

Nine people were waiting on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 26 people were waiting on wards.

It’s up two on yesterday’s figure of 33.

University Hospital Galway was the most overcrowded this morning with 44 people waiting there.

The nationwide figure is 442, an increase of 26% on the same day last year when there were 351 patients on trolleys.