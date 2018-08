There’s been another report this afternoon of a beaked whale being washed up in Co Donegal.

The whale has been sighted stranded at the Castles in Isle of Doagh.

It follows up to 8 reports of the species being washed up across the country over the past week, including one discovered just this morning at Pollen Beach in Inishowen.

Dr Simon Berrow is Chief Science Officer with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group: