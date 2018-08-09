GAA Programme – 08/08/18

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme we hear from GAA President John Horan, Donegal Chairman Mick McGrath and Donegal Development Officer David McLoone.

The President was in Donegal on Tuesday to officially turn the sod on the new €2.2 million club rooms and dressing rooms at the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy.

After the ceremony Tom Comack spoke caught up with the president and spoke to him about the new facility and also found out how he was settling into the job since taking over from Aoghán Ó Fearghail earlier this year.

Tom also spoke with Donegal GAA Chairman Mick McGrath and Donegal Development Officer David McLoone, who has the responsibility of overseeing the development on the 26 acre site.