Every effort being made to speed up surgery for Jason Hanlon

A Donegal Deputy says every effort is being made at national level to have the story of Jason Hanlon heard and addressed.

The 26 year old from Dungloe needs major surgery to ease the acute pain he’s experiencing from scoliosis but his operation which was due to take place in the coming weeks has been put back indefinitely.

His mother Elizabeth fears her son may not have the time to wait as his condition is worsening severely.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has pledged to do all he can to get Jason admitted for the operation: