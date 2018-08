A Co Donegal woman who lives in Indonesia says people in the tourist island of Lombok have been left with nothing after an earthquake earlier this week.

The number of people killed in the quake has now risen to 319, while 270,000 people are homeless or displaced.

Another powerful aftershock hit today measuring 6-point-2.

Sophia Gallagher, from Letterkenny, who works in North Lombok as a diving instructor, told Ocean Fm the situation is grave: