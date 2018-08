Concern has been raised following the discovery of bags containing household waste dumped in the Deele River in Convoy.

Local Councillor Liam Doherty says he was alerted to the dumping of the four black bin bags by a passerby and upon recovering the bags, he says much of the rubbish was in fact recycleable.

Councillor Doherty says the potential impact this could have had on the environment is of major concern: