The Taoiseach has been announced as a guest speaker at the Letterkenny Chamber President’s Lunch next month.

Leo Varadkar will address local businesses with Brexit expected to be high on the agenda as the uncertainty builds for Donegal as a border region.

Letterkenny Chamber CEO Toni Forrestor says while Britain’s departure from the EU will be a talking point the Taoiseach’s visit will be an opportunity to discuss other matters affecting local businesses: