It’s been revealed that McGettigans Centra shop at the Applegreen forecourt in Lifford sold last night’s EuroMillions lotto ticket, worth a cool €500,000.

The winning ticket was the only match five in the Euromillions Plus draw in the country last night.

The numbers drawn last night were 16, 28, 29, 30 and 36.

The lucky winner has yet to come forward though with people being advised to check their tickets carefully this morning.