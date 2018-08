The Finn Harps U19s lost to St. Patrick’s Athletic last night by 3 goals to 1 in their Enda McGuill Cup Semi-Final clash at Finn Park.

Liam Walsh scored Harps’ only goal of the game, but two goals for St. Pat’s in the opening twenty minutes and another after half-time sealed the win for the Dublin side.

Harps boss Joe Boyle spoke with Diarmaid Doherty after the game…