Government failing Donegal on broadband roll out, says Cllr

A Donegal County Councillor is calling on the Government to honour its commitment to prioritise the roll out of high speed broadband to all rural communities.

Businesses and residents in some parts of Inishowen are said to be highly concerned over the slow progress of the roll out, with some forced to travel elsewhere to avail of better services.

Cllr. Nicholas Crossan believes the Government have broken numerous promises on the issue and that people are simply fed up waiting for what is now deemed a basic necessity.