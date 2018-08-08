Donegal Tourism to embark on American trade mission

This August, as part of its ongoing marketing campaign aimed at increasing its ever-growing visitor numbers to the county, Donegal Tourism along with Harvey’s Point, The Waterfront Hotel and Donegal airport with support from Tourism Ireland will embark on a highly-anticipated trade mission to the States.

The delegation intends to engage with major American Tour Operators and Irish Diaspora in three States, including the largest ethnic festival in the world.

The trip will take in the cities of New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Milwaukee.

These events provides an opportunity to cement the links that exist between parts of the US and Donegal and each of these three events will consist of an evening of celebration of all that is Donegal, with members of the tourism team meeting with some of America’s major tour operators providing them with first-hand accounts and information about Donegal.

In the lead up to this promotional campaign, Donegal Tourism has been working closely with Tourism Ireland in these cities to build connections with tour operators and significant stakeholders within the industry that can open up new routes and packages aimed specifically at people who may wish to visit Donegal over the coming years.

Donegal Tourism also wishes to extend an invitation to these events to all of our Diaspora that may live or work in these regions. Tickets to these events are free and are available from Eventbrite.

The team will also visit Milwaukee to host an area at the Irish Fest which is a festival to Promote and Celebrate All Aspects of Irish, Irish American and Celtic Cultures and attracts over 130,000 attendees. While primarily a music festival, there is a focus is Irish heritage and culture with a section devoted to travel to Ireland.

The festival features separate areas highlighting Travel, Genealogy, Irish Theatre, Culture and Heritage. Donegal Tourism will host a branded destination display stand only at the show.

For three days Donegal Tourism will host this area at the festival promoting Donegal and all its glory. So spread the word to anyone you may know in the Milwaukee, Illinois region.