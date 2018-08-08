Donegal Senator blasts Government proposals for grandparent grant

A Donegal Senator has hit out at a Government proposal for a grant for grandparents who care for their grandchildren.

Members of the Independent Alliance are calling for the introduction of a self-assessed payment for grandparents who help out caring for their grandchildren while the child’s parents work.

Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says childcare costs are a huge outlay for many families across Donegal.

He has described this latest proposal as a half-baked attempt to bring down the cost of childcare that will in no way address the real issue: