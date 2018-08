There were 33 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the latest report from the INMO.

Eight people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 25 were waiting on wards.

The number is up significantly on yesterday’s figure of 21.

University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded today with 60 people waiting there.

The nationwide figure is 520, an increase of 27% on the same day last year when there were 409 patients on trolleys.