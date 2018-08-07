Latest funding not enough but will make impact – Mac Giolla Easbuig

A member of Donegal County Council’s Islands Committee says while the funding announced for Donegal’s islands at the weekend will not address all the issues on Aranmore, Tory and other Islands, it will make a significant impact.

Earlier, Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher hit out at the government, saying the €359,000 which has been allocated is nowhere near enough, and represents a 25% drop in funding for the county.

However, Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says rather than issuing political statements, Public Representatives should be working together: