Volunteers Needed for Donegal Half Marathon

With less than two weeks until the 2018 Donegal Half Marathon and Team Challenge Cup, the committee is calling on the public to assist with volunteering roles for the annual event. The Donegal Half Marathon depends upon a network of volunteers who play a major role in making the event a success. Run in conjunction with the Donegal Volunteer Centre, the Donegal Half Marathon will host a ‘Volunteer Evening’ at 7pm on Wednesday, 8th August in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny.

Organisers are encouraging as many people as possible to help out and Dessie Larkin says the information evening is a good opportunity to find out more about what roles are available: “The Donegal Half Marathon relies on the help of volunteers every year to ensure the smooth running of the event and without them, we wouldn’t be able to run it; so huge thanks to everyone who gave their time over the last few years. If you’re available on the weekend of the half marathon to help out at the various stations, come along to the Volunteer Evening on Wednesday 8th at 7pm to find out more. There’s loads of jobs on both Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th August.”

The Donegal Half Marathon takes place on Sunday, 19th August and will welcome competitors from across Donegal and beyond. The Donegal Half Marathon is ideal for runners who are preparing for the Dublin Marathon later this year, while the Team Challenge Cup opens up the event to beginner 5k and 10k runners.

Following on from the success of last year’s inaugural Children’s 1K Fun Run in conjunction with Donegal Sports Partnership, the event returns again this year. Children of all ages are invited to come along and enjoy the fun family atmosphere. Children can register on the morning of the event from 9am at the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny and entry is free. The three categories are age 6 – 9, 10 – 13 and 14 – 16 and parents and guardians are asked to accompany younger age groups.

Online registrations close on Friday, 17th August and runners and walkers can register for the half marathon and team challenge cup on Saturday 18th August at the Aura Leisure Centre. Details of race pack collection will be available on the Donegal Half Marathon social media channels in the coming days. For more information on the Volunteer evening contact John Curran on 074 91 26740 or visit www.volunteerdonegal.ie. To register for the Donegal Half Marathon or Team Challenge Cup visit www.donegalhalfmarathon.ie.