Sod Turning at the Convoy Training Centre today at 2pm

CLG Dún na nGall will commence the next phase of the development at their Training Centre at Convoy today.

A Contractor has now been appointed to construct the new training centre building, which will incorporate seven dressing rooms, a medical room, gym, meeting rooms, multipurpose hall and an administrative area.

Today sees a sod-turning taking place at the Training Centre at Convoy to mark this major milestone. The event will take place at 2pm and will see special guests Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael John Horan and former All-Ireland winning Captain Anthony Molloy.